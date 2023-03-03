Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 33637254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

