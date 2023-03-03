eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $613.06 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, eCash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $613.06 million and $9.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,347.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00559293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173271 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,323,217,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,323,242,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

