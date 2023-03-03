eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,687 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in eBay by 41.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.58 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

