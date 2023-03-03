Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,458. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
