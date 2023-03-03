Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,458. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

