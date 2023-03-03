Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

ETW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 223,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,138. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,318 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.