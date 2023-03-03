Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 54,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,117. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
