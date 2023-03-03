Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 28,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,407. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

