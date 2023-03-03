Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ETO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. 24,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
