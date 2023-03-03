Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. 24,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

