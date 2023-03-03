Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,155. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

