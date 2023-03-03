Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,155. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
