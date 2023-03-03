Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 71,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 57.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

