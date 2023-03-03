Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

EOI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

