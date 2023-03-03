Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

