Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $124.00 at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.31. 121,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

