Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE stock opened at €34.72 ($36.94) on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 1-year high of €36.70 ($39.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.28.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.