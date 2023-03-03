Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

