Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 3,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Natalie Glance sold 2,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $235,850.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

