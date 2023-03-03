DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

DUET stock remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday. DUET Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

