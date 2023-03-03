DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DPCS opened at $10.40 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

