DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 346,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 144,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.