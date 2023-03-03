Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $66.70 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.