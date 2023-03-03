Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

