Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. Dogness has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

