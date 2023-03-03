DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.8 %

DISH Network stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network



DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

