DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.
DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.
DISH Network Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
