DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.