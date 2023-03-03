Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 2,884,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,432,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

