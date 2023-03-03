Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

