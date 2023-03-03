Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,731,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 370,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

