Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,218 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.30.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

