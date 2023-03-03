DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $153.75

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.75 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 154.14 ($1.86). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.82), with a volume of 156,440 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £347.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.53.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
