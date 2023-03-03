dForce USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,748.06 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $165.63 million and $18,748.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00405639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9935568 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,461.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

