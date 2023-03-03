Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Rhoda Phillippo Purchases 2,500 Shares

Dexus (ASX:DXSGet Rating) insider Rhoda Phillippo acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.54 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of A$21,357.50 ($14,430.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

