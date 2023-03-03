Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Rhoda Phillippo Purchases 2,500 Shares

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Rhoda Phillippo acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.54 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of A$21,357.50 ($14,430.74).
Dexus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Dexus Company Profile
