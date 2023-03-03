Dev Ittycheria Sells 40,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of MDB traded up $13.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.06. 1,799,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,604. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

