Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €20.22 ($21.51). 1,224,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.00. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

