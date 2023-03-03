Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $9.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.13 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

