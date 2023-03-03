Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($36.80) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.