Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89 billion-$90.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.94 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.60 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.