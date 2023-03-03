Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78-20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.69 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 8,344,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

