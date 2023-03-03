Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

