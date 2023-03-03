DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $720,350.75 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $720,350.75 and approximately $336.41 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00208478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00099847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,901,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

