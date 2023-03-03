Decentralized Social Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $745,028.62 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.84 million and approximately $745,028.62 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00040012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

