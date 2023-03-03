David G. Wight Buys 1,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.44. 15,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

