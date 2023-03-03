David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA remained flat at $17.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Institutional Trading of News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $84,073,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $42,098,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.