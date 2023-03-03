David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA remained flat at $17.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.07.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $84,073,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $42,098,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
