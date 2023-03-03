D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after buying an additional 728,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.