Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 515.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $272,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

