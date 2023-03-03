Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 86,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $948,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
