Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 86,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $948,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curis Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

