Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is Marshfield Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 6.5% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $172,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after buying an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.99. 222,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $259.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

