CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
CT Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 110,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,660. CT Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. The stock has a market cap of £153.21 million, a PE ratio of 190.29 and a beta of 0.27.
CT Property Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CT Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.