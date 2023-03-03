CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

CT Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 110,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,660. CT Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. The stock has a market cap of £153.21 million, a PE ratio of 190.29 and a beta of 0.27.

CT Property Trust Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

