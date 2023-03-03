Creditcoin Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $95.64 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

