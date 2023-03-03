Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Down 6.2 %

ETR:1COV traded down €2.56 ($2.72) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €38.90 ($41.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 1-year high of €50.18 ($53.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.08. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

