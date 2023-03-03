Cowen Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.
Asure Software Trading Up 8.4 %
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
